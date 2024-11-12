Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 122268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cosan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSAN

Cosan Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 339.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.