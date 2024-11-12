Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is INCA Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for about 20.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $47,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,428,000 after buying an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $44,156,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 203.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 78.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $193.25.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.