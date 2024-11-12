Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 212,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,118. The stock has a market cap of $614.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.