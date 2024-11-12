Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 212,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,118. The stock has a market cap of $614.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

