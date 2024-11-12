CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRH opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $102.51.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

