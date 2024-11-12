Critical Review: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) vs. Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 36.22% 23.63% 19.42% Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ardmore Shipping pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $395.98 million 1.29 $116.81 million $3.57 3.43 Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 3.46 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 2 2 0 2.50 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.31%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Himalaya Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. Ardmore Shipping Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

