Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $292.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.