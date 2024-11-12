Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 70.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 127.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMB opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

