Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

