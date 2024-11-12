Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $296,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

