CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.81. The stock had a trading volume of 294,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.26, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

