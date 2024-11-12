Crystal Rock Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

