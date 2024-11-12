Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 451 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 136,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,521,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,360 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 509,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after purchasing an additional 683,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,447,000 after buying an additional 3,899,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BNS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 112,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.88%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

