Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 12,928 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.31. 348,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,539. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

