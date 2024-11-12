Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $21.51 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.62. 149,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.11 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

