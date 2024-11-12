Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $203,933.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,207.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $203,933.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,207.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,093 shares of company stock worth $3,042,389. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.8 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.72. 40,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,308. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $88.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

