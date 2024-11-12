Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 21,586 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 117,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,408. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

