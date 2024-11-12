Curtis Linn Doman Sells 3,584 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $172,103.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,138.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of PROG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $3,062,231.25.

PROG Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 837,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PROG by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

