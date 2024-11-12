DA Davidson Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $260.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

