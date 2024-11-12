DA Davidson Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,540. The stock has a market cap of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

