Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,420,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,893 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 0.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.79% of Datadog worth $1,083,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,186 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,314 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

