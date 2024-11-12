Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $161,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
DAWN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,103. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
