Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) & Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Financial Comparison

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Börse and Garden Stage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 1 0 0 2.00 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $6.64 billion 6.51 $1.87 billion $1.09 20.88 Garden Stage $1.36 million 9.27 -$4.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Garden Stage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 26.71% 19.45% 0.76% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Garden Stage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Garden Stage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty. The company also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; Qontigo, an integrated suite of front-to-back investment management solution; and a central counterparty for equities and bonds, as well as provides pre-ipo and listing services. In addition, it offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; connectivity services; and global securities funding and financing, and collateral and liquidity management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, the company provides order routing, settlement, asset management, and custody; investment distribution and placement; infrastructure and post-trading; index, analytics, and risk; securities transactions settlement; securities custody and administration; and market data and analytics services. Additionally, it operates third clearing house Nodal Clear; and specialized software as a service platform for trading participants and digital business platform, as well as offers information technology solutions, including financial market, commodities market, and network connectivity solutions under the Deutsche Börse and 7 Market Technology brands. The company was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

