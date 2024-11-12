DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHX

DHI Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 344,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.