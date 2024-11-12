Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 54,005 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Allient worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Trading Up 3.3 %

ALNT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.