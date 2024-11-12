Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Ducommun worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ducommun stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

