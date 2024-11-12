DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.
Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DRH opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DiamondRock Hospitality
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.