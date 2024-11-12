DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Quarry LP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

