Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

DSX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,824. The company has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 268,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $385,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

