DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 1,206,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,544,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLocal

DLocal Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $152,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,253,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 180.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.