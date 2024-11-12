Docebo (TSE:DCB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Hold

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Docebo Price Performance
