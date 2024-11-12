Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 185.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

