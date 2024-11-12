DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.44% of DoorDash worth $2,018,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,262,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $175.23. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

