Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCS. KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

DOCS stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. Doximity has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

