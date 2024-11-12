Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises approximately 0.9% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $607,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 14.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $318.23 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $330.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

