EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

