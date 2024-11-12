Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 249.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its position in Eaton by 48.1% in the first quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,745 shares of company stock worth $39,278,367 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $372.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $220.24 and a 1 year high of $373.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.60 and a 200-day moving average of $320.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

