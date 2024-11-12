Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.521 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.325 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Get Our Latest Report on DAVA

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.