Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.521 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.325 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
