Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

