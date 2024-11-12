Entropy Technologies LP Buys 6,353 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

