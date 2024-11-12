Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.02 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.30 and a 200-day moving average of $380.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

