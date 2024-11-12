Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.94 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

