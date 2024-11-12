Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.55 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

