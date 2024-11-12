Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 15,866 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

