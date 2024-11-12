Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,728 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,046.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
