Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the October 15th total of 1,260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,310,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzolytics stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40,385,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,738,604. Enzolytics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
