Euronav (CMBT) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Risk & Volatility
Euronav has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Euronav and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.16
|Euronav Competitors
|$776.77 million
|$120.80 million
|4.98
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|112.38%
|22.35%
|11.43%
|Euronav Competitors
|32.73%
|15.99%
|8.48%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Euronav beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
