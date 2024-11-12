Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $494,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.