Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fanuc Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of FANUY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.54.
