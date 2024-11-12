Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

