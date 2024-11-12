FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

