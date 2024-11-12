Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTEC stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $186.33.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

