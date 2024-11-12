Financial Analysis: Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -87.11% -42.81% -42.54% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.65 million 67.23 -$2.30 million ($0.09) -59.22 Gauzy $77.98 million 2.07 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeoVolta and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gauzy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and Gauzy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.88%. Gauzy has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.08%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Gauzy beats NeoVolta on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

